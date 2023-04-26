Kentucky basketball roster tracker: Latest as John Calipari's 2023-24 team comes together

LEXINGTON, Ky. — John Calipari's Kentucky basketball program may experience even more roster churn than usual this offseason.

That's because of the Wildcats' unusually large senior class, other players who could declare for the 2023 NBA Draft and some who might enter the NCAA transfer portal.

All six members of the senior class have made announcements: Guards Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick transferred, forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin and guard Antonio Reeves declared for the draft, and former walk-on Brennan Canada will return for a fifth season. Tshiebwe and Reeves are maintaining college eligibility as their explore their pro options and could return next season.

Which Kentucky basketball players entered NCAA transfer portal?

Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) looked for some room to drive as the Wildcats faced off against Florida in Rupp Arena on Saturday evening. Kentucky defeated Florida 72-67. Feb. 4, 2023

PG Sahvir Wheeler (5-foot-9, 180 pounds, Sr.): There were high expectations when Wheeler, an All-SEC second-team selection in 2021-22, announced he would return for his senior season. But it didn't go the way Wheeler — or the Wildcats — hoped. He missed 12 games because of injuries, including the final 11. He entered the transfer portal on March 27. Wheeler began his college career at Georgia and led the SEC in assists per game in 2020-21 and 2021-22 (and would have pulled off the feat last season if he had played enough to qualify). His 656 assists in four seasons are fifth most in SEC history. Wheeler committed to Washington on April 26 during an appearance on "The Chop Shop," a radio show based in his hometown of Houston, Texas. He'll reunite with one of his former UK teammates: forward Keion Brooks Jr.

G CJ Fredrick (6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Sr.): When Fredrick arrived as a transfer prior to the 2021-22 campaign Kentucky, he had the best 3-point shooting percentage (46.6) among active Division I players after three seasons at Iowa. But he dealt with injuries all three seasons with the Hawkeyes, and the same held true with the Wildcats. He missed all of the 2021-22 season with a hamstring injury, then sat out seven games with various ailments (hand and rib) last season. Fredrick entered the transfer portal April 21, but wrote he also would be "considering professional options" and could elect to leave college for the next level. When healthy, Fredrick has proven he's a sharpshooter. He'll try to do so in Cincinnati, his hometown. He committed to the Bearcats on April 24.

Excited for this next step in my journey! I’m all in! Go Bearcats❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZODS7U5iu0 — Cj Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) April 24, 2023

F Daimion Collins (6-foot-9, 210 pounds, So.): Hours after Fredrick announced he was transferring, Collins joined him. A player of immense potential, Collins only flashed it on rare occasions in his two years with the Wildcats. He posted eye-popping numbers (35.2 points, 14.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 6.2 blocks per game) during his senior season at Atlanta High School (Texas). But Collins was buried on the bench for much of the past two seasons with Tshiebwe and Toppin in front of him. His father also died unexpectedly just before the 2022-23 campaign began. Collins, who is expected to transfer to be closer to his family in Texas, could blossom at his next stop, provided he receives more playing time.

Which UK basketball players declared for 2023 NBA Draft?

Feb 25, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates with guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

F Jacob Toppin (6-foot-9, 205 pounds, Sr.): Toppin, who declared for the draft on March 31, improved as the 2022-23 season progressed. He scored 10 or more points 17 times in UK's final 21 games after doing so in just half of the team's first 12 games. Entering last season having never recorded a double-double in his college career, Toppin accomplished the feat on eight occasions in 2022-23. He also showcased improved form from the perimeter, knocking down 50% (13 for 26) of his attempts in SEC play. Still, he isn't projected to be selected in the latest NBA mock drafts.

G Cason Wallace (6-foot-4, 193 pounds, Fr.): Wallace arrived as one of the top players in the 2022 class and played like it all season, earning All-SEC freshman team honors. He had 15 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in his college debut, then tied the program's single-game record for steals (eight) in a double-overtime loss to Michigan State. His 11 assists at Mississippi State were the second most by a UK freshman in a road game. The Texas native, considered one of the best defenders in this year's draft class, is projected to be a first-round pick.

G Antonio Reeves (6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Sr.): Reeves entered his name into the draft on April 4. But given his uncertain status — he's not projected to be selected, and likely would have to start his professional career in the NBA G League or head overseas — it's possible he will be part of the Wildcats' roster next season. He would provide a youthful squad with an established scorer. Last season, he had 10 games of 20 or more points, topped by a 37-point explosion at Arkansas in the regular-season finale to lift a short-handed squad to victory. Reeves also is a proven threat from the perimeter, knocking down a team-high 80 3-pointers in 2022-23.

F Oscar Tshiebwe (6-foot-9, 260 pounds, Sr.): The former West Virginia transfer became the fourth Wildcat to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft when he announced his decision April 7. Tshiebwe — a potential second round pick who doesn't have prototypical NBA height at center and was exposed this past season defending pick and rolls — is maintaining his college eligibility and could return to Kentucky or opt to transfer elsewhere. He had a storied two-year career with the Wildcats, earning unanimous national player of the year honors after the 2021-22 season. He averaged 16.6 points and 14.4 rebounds as a Cat and his 48 double-doubles are tied for second in program history.

F Chris Livingston (6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Fr.): Another five-star signee in the Wildcats' 2022 class, Livingston declared for the draft April 12 while maintaining NCAA eligibility. He is not projected to be picked in either round of the draft. He came on strong in the final 11 games of the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 8.5. points and 6.9 rebounds, an uptick from his season averages of 6.3 and 4.2, respectively, and earning SEC Freshman of the Week at one point. Should he come back to Lexington, he'd be a welcome addition: a player on the rise, with a year of seasoning, to complement UK's top-ranked signing class.

Which Kentucky Wildcats are planning to return next season?

Kentucky guard Brennan Canada was recognized on senior night before the Wildcats' final home game. The Wildcats fell to Vanderbilt 68-66 Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. March 1, 2023

G Brennan Canada (6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Sr.): Canada has played in just 21 games over the past four seasons, totaling nine points, two rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal. He joined the program as a walk-on from George Rogers Clark High School and was placed on scholarship in January. On March 30, Canada announced he will return in 2023-24 — providing veteran leadership and practice depth.

F Ugonna Onyenso (6-foot-11, 225 pounds, Fr.): Onyenso's journey back to Lexington has featured its share of twists and turns since the season ended. On April 5, multiple reports said Onyenso had entered the transfer portal. But April 12, Onyenso tweeted he will return to UK next season. It is a boost for the 2023-24 roster, even if his numbers — 2.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and one block per game in 16 appearances in 2022-23 — don't jump off the page. He possesses substantial potential defensively, particularly as a shot blocker. Onyenso is potentially in line to start at center in 2023-24, pending Tshiebwe's decision to either return or remain in the draft.

Which recruits have signed with John Calipari and UK basketball?

Justin Edwards of Team Final defends during an AAU basketball game on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Edwards is one of the top prospects in the 2023 class and has a scholarship offer from Kentucky.

G Robert Dillingham (6-foot-2, 165 pounds): With Wheeler transferring and Wallace leaving for the NBA, Dillingham — the No. 2 point guard in the 2023 class — will have every opportunity to become the Wildcats' primary ballhandler next season. Dillingham played for Overtime Elite, a professional league for 16-to-20-year-olds in Atlanta, last season. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game during the regular season. Dillingham upped his level during the playoffs, though, averaging 18 points and 6.5 assists a contest.

G Justin Edwards (6-foot-7, 180 pounds): Ranked among the nation's top-four prospects in the 2023 class by every major recruiting service, Edwards should immediately start for the Wildcats. He can score at every level, and defensively, his 6-foot-10 wingspan gives opponents fits. Though he'll likely start at small forward, he can play power forward in smaller lineups.

G Reed Sheppard (6-foot-3, 175 pounds): An in-state product, Sheppard starred at North Laurel High the past four seasons. While not as highly ranked nationally as the other members of UK's 2023 class, the four-star prospect brings needed 3-point shooting (103 of 262, 39.3% as a senior). The Wildcats will be in dire need of that in 2023-24 assuming Wallace, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves depart. That trio accounted for 158 of Kentucky's 213 3-point makes last season.

G DJ Wagner (6-foot-3, 170 pounds): The grandson of Louisville great Milt Wagner and the son of Dajuan Wagner (who played for Calipari at Memphis), Wagner is the No. 3 player in the country in the Class of 2023 and the odds-on favorite to lead Kentucky in points per game next season. While not a knock-down shooter, Wagner is a bucket-getter who averaged 18.8 points and 4.9 assists in the EYBL with NJ Scholars. He averaged 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and three assists per game his senior year at Camden High and finished with 2,040 career points.

C Aaron Bradshaw (7-foot, 210 pounds): Despite his size, Bradshaw, a consensus five-star recruit, isn't a traditional big man. He's as comfortable behind the 3-point arc as he is in the post. Though he'll likely start at center next season — potentially in a lineup with rising sophomore Ugonna Onyenso — Bradshaw said at the McDonald's All-American Game he'd like to play small forward and power forward at times for the Wildcats.

