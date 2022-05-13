What’s up with Kentucky basketball recruiting? Top weekend links from the Next Cats blog.
A look at the latest Kentucky Wildcats basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog heading into the weekend, updated regularly with the top stories on UK and national recruits . . .
Early UK targets Ian Jackson and Somto Cyril among April standouts
UK’s Antonio Reeves is No. 41 in latest transfer rankings from ESPN
Shaedon Sharpe has a lot to prove at the NBA Draft combine
SEC news: Tennessee lands a late commitment from 5-star recruit
Tennessee moves into the top 10 after adding Julian Phillips
College Basketball Recruiting Rankings: Top 20 classes for 2022
247Sports: Cason Wallace is the hardest-playing recruit in 2022
Jon Scheyer exceeds expectations with his first recruiting class
More Next Cats links: Top recruiting news from earlier this week