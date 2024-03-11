Kentucky basketball NCAA Tournament projections on the rise ahead of 2024 SEC Tournament

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball hardly could be in better form entering this week's SEC Tournament. And it's only enhanced UK's projected NCAA Tournament seed.

Bracket Matrix, which released its newest update Sunday, has the Wildcats on the cusp of a 3-seed, with an average predicted seed of 3.95 (out of 108 brackets). They are Bracket Matrix's highest-ranked 4-seed. UK closed the regular season on a five-game win streak. It also has won seven of its past eight outings, with the only loss coming to LSU on the road Feb. 21, when the Tigers scored the go-ahead basket as time expired. Included in those seven victories for coach John Calipari's team are four Quad 1 results: a home win over Alabama and a trio of road triumphs (Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee). Those wins are critical, as Quad 1 games are a primary component the NCAA Tournament selection committee considers when it begins creating this year's 68-team bracket later this week.

As of Monday morning, UK's NET ranking is 19 — up one spot since Saturday's win over Tennessee.

Bracketologists.com, which uses the NET rankings to fill out its bracket, projected the Wildcats as a No. 5 seed as of Sunday. BracketWAG.com, which unveiled its newest bracket after Sunday's games wrapped up, slotted Kentucky as the No. 3 seed in the South Region, where it would face 14-seed Oakland in the first round in Pittsburgh.

Here's a look at Kentucky's NCAA Tournament résumé as of Monday morning, as well as projections from a variety of national outlets:

Kentucky basketball tournament resume and NET ranking

Kentucky guards Reed Sheppard (15) and D.J. Wagner (21) celebrates with fellow freshman Rob Dillingham (0) after a play during the game against Arkansas on March 2 at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats closed the regular season with seven wins in their final eight games.

NET ranking: 19

KenPom ranking: 17

Quad 1 record: 6-5

Quad 2 record: 2-2

Quad 3 record: 8-1

Quad 4 record: 7-0

ESPN NCAA Tournament projections for Kentucky basketball

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his new projections Sunday night. He placed UK as the No. 3 seed in the East Region. Lunardi has Kentucky heading to Pittsburgh to take on 14-seed Charleston in the first round.

Kentucky basketball in CBS Sports bracketology

Kentucky's Justin Edwards (1) and Ado Thiero (3) talk on the court during Saturday's game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee.

CBS Sports writer Jerry Palm released his latest update Monday morning. He slotted Kentucky as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, heading west to Spokane, Washington, to square off with 13-seed Vermont in the first round.

What's next for Kentucky basketball

Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) dunks the ball during the game against Arkansas March 2 at Rupp Arena.

Depending upon its own play, as well as the results of other SEC Tournament games this week, Kentucky may have the chance to add more Quad 1 victories to its tally come Selection Sunday.

As the No. 2 seed in this year's league tourney at Bridgestone Arena, the Wildcats won't play their first game in Nashville, Tennessee, until Friday night's quarterfinals; they'll face the winner of a second-round tussle between 7-seed Texas A&M and 10-seed Ole Miss. UK went 1-1 against those two during the regular season, beating Ole Miss at Rupp Arena last month but falling on the road (in overtime) to Texas A&M.

As of Monday morning, the Aggies are No. 46 in the NET, while the Rebels are No. 90; a UK win over A&M would be a Quad 1 result, while a win over Ole Miss would qualify as Quad 2.

If SEC Tournament seedings hold, Kentucky would have additional Quad 1 matchups against 3-seed Alabama (in the semifinals) and either 1-seed Tennessee or 4-seed Auburn in Sunday's championship game.

