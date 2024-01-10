Kentucky basketball named AP Top 25's No. 1 all-time team after 75 years of voting

The Kentucky Wildcats have a pedigree of success that is, quite literally, unmatched.

The Associated Press confirmed as much Tuesday by releasing its 75 years of college basketball polls. The AP has been ranking teams since 1949, and Kentucky's constant presence near the top earned the program the distinction as the No. 1 team all-time, edging out North Carolina.

The total was weighed based on points from votes, with Kentucky earning 17,852 votes and UNC coming in second at 17,268. Duke, Kansas, and UCLA all rounded out the top five.

Kentucky, Duke, and Kansas of course compete in the Champions Classic at the beginning of each season. The fourth member, Michigan State, sits in 10th.

Though Kentucky is second to UCLA in national championships (Kentucky has eight to UCLA's 11), 10 of UCLA's championships were won in the 1960s and 70s, and its last came in 1995. UCLA has also dealt with some lower lows.

As the AP points out, the title is not bestowed upon the "greatest" team, as the metric for that will inevitably vary (particularly over a span as wide as 75 years). It is merely meant to recognize the team with the most success in the AP polls.

Kentucky is unassailably that team.

“When I got here, it was just knowing that it matters in this state," said Kentucky coach John Calipari, per the AP. "The fans are incredibly engaged. There were people who knew more about our recruiting than I did. That’s when you realize this is different.”

Kentucky is 12-2 (2-0 SEC this year) and looking to make a deep tournament run. Just like every year, it has the firepower to do so.

