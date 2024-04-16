Kentucky basketball loses another one: 4-star Billy Richmond set to leave

Yet another commitment in the class of 2024 is leaving Kentucky with Billy Richmond the latest blue-chip prospect set to leave the program.

In recent days, five-star forward Jayden Quaintance and four-star guard Boogie Fland have asked to be released from their National Letter of Intent (NLI). Both prospects were huge parts of Kentucky’s recruiting class.

The Kentucky class is falling apart in the wake of head coach John Calipari’s departure to Arkansas. It is unclear if the trip of Fland, Quainatance and now Richmond will be joining Calipari at Arkansas.

Richmond is a 6-foot-6 forward from Camden High School (Camden, New Jersey). He is a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2024.

News of Richmond departing Kentucky was first broken by On3’s Joe Tipton. Richmond has not (yet) made any posts on social media about the decision to re-open his recruitment.

BREAKING: 2024 Top-20 recruit Billy Richmond has decommitted from Kentucky, he tells @On3Recruits. https://t.co/28MeY8yZL3 pic.twitter.com/hemh0R0gpL — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 16, 2024

Richmond is the No. 39 recruit in the nation according to ESPN, where he is also ranked as the No. 11 small forward in the recruiting class.

