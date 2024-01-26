Kentucky basketball legacy targets Karter Knox, Jasper Johnson update their recruitments

LEXINGTON — Thursday was a newsy day in the realm of Kentucky basketball recruiting, with a pair of prospects the Wildcats are vying for offering updates.

And both are UK legacies: Karter Knox (the younger brother of former Wildcats basketball star Kevin Knox II) and Jasper Johnson (son of Dennis Johnson, who played defensive end for the Wildcats).

A five-star small forward in the 2024 class, Knox netted McDonald's All-American laurels Tuesday. Days earlier, he took an official visit to UK, attending the team's victory over Georgia at Rupp Arena. The time for visits, however, is over.

"What's next is I will be committing," he told 247Sports on Thursday. "I am not taking any more visits."

The 6-foot-6, 226-pound Knox is down to four finalists: Kentucky, Louisville, South Florida and the NBA G League, where he'd play for Ignite, a developmental squad aimed at helping players prepare for the NBA draft.

Knox, who plays for the Real Wild Energy club in the Overtime Elite league, told 247Sports he didn't have a specific date in mind to announce his decision, "but when the time is right the time will be right."

Johnson, a member of the 2025 class, on Thursday cut his list of the schools he's considering to 10. Kentucky is among that group along with Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, Southern California and West Virginia.

According to On3 national basketball reporter Joe Tipton, Johnson plans to take official visits to North Carolina (the weekend of Feb. 3), followed by Kentucky (weekend of Feb. 10) and Auburn (weekend of Feb. 17). UK hosts Gonzaga on Feb. 10, and Auburn will welcome to Kentucky to town on Feb. 17.

Johnson told On3 he hears from Wildcats associate coach Orlando Antigua nearly every day.

"They’re planning for me to be there for nine months and then off to the NBA and that’s what I really want to do in college," Johnson told On3. "I feel like if that’s the best option, then it could be there, but if it's somewhere else, then it could be somewhere else.

"(Coach John Calipari) is definitely a good coach. I see how they’re playing multiple guards this year and how they’re making it work."

Jasper Johnson, a Woodford County native, is considered a five-star prospect in the 2025 class. He cut his list of schools he's considering to 10 on Thursday, with Kentucky among that group.

Johnson, a five-star guard ranked No. 12 nationally in the 2025 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite, is a former Woodford County star who last season led the school to the KSHAA Sweet 16 state tournament for the first time since 1986 before transferring to Missouri-based Link Academy, a national powerhouse. Johnson's father, Dennis, now serves as Woodford County's head football coach and athletics director.

According to 247Sports, Johnson has made at least four unofficial visits to UK's campus, including attending the program's Big Blue Madness event in October.

The Wildcats do not yet have a commitment in the 2025 class but have extended offers to 10 prospects (Johnson among them), per 247Sports.

Injured sophomore finally set for return?

Kentucky guard Adou Thiero (3) has missed the past seven games, but he possibly could return Saturday, when UK hits the road to take on Arkansas.

The only scholarship player unavailable for Kentucky right now is Adou Thiero. That may change as soon as Saturday, when the team heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena.

"If he practices the next two days (Thursday and Friday), he'll play on Saturday," Calipari said during his weekly radio show Wednesday night.

Thiero, a sophomore guard, has sat out the past seven games with what UK has listed as "general soreness" in its official game notes. But Calipari has revealed back problems have sidelined Thiero since his last appearance, which was Dec. 21 versus Louisville.

Prior to Tuesday night's loss at South Carolina, Calipari wondered aloud why Thiero hadn't returned already.

"Watching him, I've got to say, 'Well, why aren’t you playing?'" Calipari said during a pregame radio interview. "Like, he’s dunking balls and doing stuff.

"(He says), 'Well, I’m a little bit hurt.' Some of these guys start playing really well? You’d better get back here and fight."

Thiero was in the lineup for eight of UK's first nine games this season, with a standout showing in an 89-84 loss to then-No. 1 Kansas at the Champions Classic in Chicago on Nov. 14, when he notched single-game career highs in points (16) and rebounds (13).

Thiero is averaging 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 24 minutes per game this season.

