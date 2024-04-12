Kentucky basketball to hire Mark Pope? Wildcats fans react as expected on social media

Kentucky basketball may have found its new head coach. We'll spare our readers the white smoke puns.

Indeed, former BYU coach Mark Pope reportedly looks to be the 24th coach in Wildcats history and the eighth since the legendary Adolph Rupp, the namesake of Kentucky's arena. Once the hire becomes official, he will succeed John Calipari, whose illustrious career in Big Blue ended with little fanfare with two losses to double-digit seeds in the NCAA Tournament in three years before Arkansas hired him away.

While Calipari's exit left Kentucky fans with stars in their eyes, hoping for the likes of Baylor's Scott Drew or — for those truly reaching for the heavens — UConn's Dan Hurley, Hurley expressed no interest in leaving Storrs while Drew confirmed his commitment to Baylor in an announcement Thursday.

Pope, for his part, led BYU to the NCAA Tournament twice in his five years with the Cougars (it would have been three times if there had been a tournament in 2020), and played basketball in Kentucky from 1994 to 1996. He previously coached at Utah Valley from 2015 to 2019.

The pick of Pope has caused some consternation among Kentucky fans. Here are some of the reactions to the man ushering in a new era in Lexington.

Social media reactions to Mark Pope hiring at Kentucky

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, went after Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart for his choice of successor for Calipari.

Mark Pope when Mitch offered him the job pic.twitter.com/Imt5T1ZzX0 — Dalton Terry (@Dalton_Terry) April 12, 2024

Twitter watching Kentucky fans go from thinking they were getting Danny Hurley to ending up with Mark Pope in the span of 12 hours: pic.twitter.com/QiLJXI1Qw6 — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) April 12, 2024

John Calipari has more wins in the tournament in the last 5 seasons than Mark Pope does in his career — Big Blue Carti (@BigBlueCarti) April 12, 2024

It isn't all doom and gloom in Kentucky, however. Plenty of fans and pundits are all in on the new coach with Kentucky roots.

The thing is, Mark Pope is a really sharp coach who everyone that knows him loves. I've not dealt with him much, but all our @TheAthleticCBB staff that has rave about him. And I support Hamilton-lyric-spitting. https://t.co/FHSJUR8xEg — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 12, 2024

If Mark Pope is hired at Kentucky I just feel compelled to say that Mark is one of the best people you could ever know. Fierce competitor. Man of character and integrity. Someone you feel comfortable sending your son to play for. A GREAT player. Better coach. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 12, 2024

Not sure what’s going on, I’m getting excited if it’s true that Mark Pope is in consideration for @KentuckyMBB HC position. Amazing coach, great person… battled w him daily as a Freshman & he taught me the level of intensity that the game needs to be played at. #BBN #GoBigBlue — Nazr Mohammed (@NazrMohammed) April 12, 2024

