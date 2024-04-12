Advertisement

Kentucky basketball to hire Mark Pope? Wildcats fans react as expected on social media

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
Kentucky basketball may have found its new head coach. We'll spare our readers the white smoke puns.

Indeed, former BYU coach Mark Pope reportedly looks to be the 24th coach in Wildcats history and the eighth since the legendary Adolph Rupp, the namesake of Kentucky's arena. Once the hire becomes official, he will succeed John Calipari, whose illustrious career in Big Blue ended with little fanfare with two losses to double-digit seeds in the NCAA Tournament in three years before Arkansas hired him away.

While Calipari's exit left Kentucky fans with stars in their eyes, hoping for the likes of Baylor's Scott Drew or — for those truly reaching for the heavens — UConn's Dan Hurley, Hurley expressed no interest in leaving Storrs while Drew confirmed his commitment to Baylor in an announcement Thursday.

Pope, for his part, led BYU to the NCAA Tournament twice in his five years with the Cougars (it would have been three times if there had been a tournament in 2020), and played basketball in Kentucky from 1994 to 1996. He previously coached at Utah Valley from 2015 to 2019.

The pick of Pope has caused some consternation among Kentucky fans. Here are some of the reactions to the man ushering in a new era in Lexington.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball to hire Mark Pope? How UK fans reacted on social media