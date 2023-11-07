Kentucky basketball gets off to slow start before cruising to season-opening victory

LEXINGTON — If Kentucky basketball were a high-powered sports car, it would be fair to say it took time for it to start hitting on all cylinders Monday night.

But the Wildcats had more than enough in the tank to leave New Mexico State in the dust.

After leading by only eight points at halftime, UK put it in cruise control in the final 20 minutes, taking an 86-46 win at Rupp Arena in its 2023-24 opener.

At times, Kentucky (1-0) found it difficult to settle into a rhythm offensively; it took until 2:18 to play in the first half before it finally hit back-to-back shots from the field. But that set off a white-hot stretch: From the 3:18 mark of the first half until 16:18 remained in the second, the Wildcats made seven of their eight field goals. That took what had been a seven-point lead (27-20) to a 15-point advantage (48-33).

It also finally gave the Wildcats some breathing room. Though they led for nearly 37 minutes, they didn’t take their first double-digit advantage until the end of the first half.

Kentucky closed the contest on a 17-0 run in the final six minutes.

No Wildcat dominated in the points department, as five players finished with 10 or more, led by freshman guard Rob Dillingham’s 17 — off the bench, no less. Fellow freshmen D.J. Wagner (13 points), Justin Edwards (12) and Reed Sheppard (12) were next in line, followed by senior guard Antonio Reeves (11). Senior forward Tre Mitchell (nine) was just one away from double figures. Mitchell, despite being the team’s tallest available player at 6-foot-9, was UK’s top distributor, dishing out five assists. Sophomore Mitchell also was the Wildcats’ best rebounder in the 40-point victory, pulling down nine boards.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey and Christian Cook had 10 points apiece to pace New Mexico State (0-1).

Though UK won in lopsided fashion, it didn’t play out that way in the first half.

In the opening 20 minutes, both teams attempted the same number of field goals (31) and 3-point shots (13). They each knocked down four triples — a conversion rate of 30.8% — but Kentucky made two more field goals overall, 12 to 10. And the hosts also were more aggressive getting to the free-throw line; though New Mexico State (5 for 5) was perfect at the charity stripe, UK made four more (9 of 12).

Kentucky had decisive edges in Monday’s first half in points in the paint (16-6) and fast-break points (14-3), but its lack of size showed on the boards, where the visitors won the rebounding battle by two (22-20).Kentucky is back in action at Rupp on Friday night, hosting Texas A&M-Commerce. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

