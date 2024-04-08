Kentucky basketball coaching search: 3 attributes to look for in John Calipari's successor

LEXINGTON — John Calipari's tenure at Kentucky has had plenty of peaks: a national title, four Final Four appearances and seven Elite Eight berths in his first 10 seasons.

There have been lows, too: a 9-16 record in 2020-21 (the worst season in the program's modern history), a 1-4 mark in his last five NCAA Tournament outings and the first three-game losing streak in the history of Rupp Arena.

Now, Calipari's reign in Lexington is reportedly over: He is expected to be named the next coach at Arkansas.

With UK and athletics director Mitch Barnhart on the hunt for a new coach for the first time since 2009, what are some of the qualities the Wildcats should seek?

The Courier Journal provides three attributes that would be advantageous for the next coach to possess:

Winning where it matters most: the postseason

In this file photo from April 2, 2012, Kentucky head coach John Calipari celebrates with his team after beating Kansas in the national championship in New Orleans. Calipari made the Final Four four times in his first six seasons at UK, but never advanced to that stage against after 2015.

The primary source of fan discontent the past five seasons has been how dismal the results have been when the calendar flips to March. Since reaching the Elite Eight in 2019, the Wildcats are 1-4 in the SEC Tournament and 1-3 in the Big Dance. That NCAA Tournament record doesn't even include the aforementioned 9-16 campaign of 2020-21 in which Kentucky didn't make the field.

UK expects to excel in both the league tournament (an event it has won 32 times, the same number as every other SEC school combined) and the NCAA affair (its eight national titles are second most all time, while its 61 appearances are No. 1).

The next coach must make a habit of deep runs in those two events once more.

Deft use of transfer portal and firm grasp of NIL

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Jacob Toppin (0) watch as Sahvir Wheeler (2) gestures to teammates Davion Mintz (10) and Kellan Grady (31) during a timeout in a game against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022. All five players joined Kentucky via the transfer portal.

Calipari had a varying approach to the transfer portal.

Last season, the Wildcats welcomed just one transfer: Tre Mitchell, who almost certainly would not have joined the program had his former coach, Bob Huggins, not resigned at West Virginia following a DUI arrest.

Compare that to 2020 and 2021, when UK signed three and four transfers, respectively. Calipari went to great lengths prior to (and during) last season to repeatedly note how he'd take "talent over experience." That's why he went back to a tried-and-true formula of heavily emphasizing freshmen; Kentucky had eight of them on the 2023-24 roster. That strategy didn't pan out, as UK bowed out in its first game of both the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

The next coach must rely on the transfer portal, particularly given that most, if not all, of the Wildcats' 2023-24 roster will depart.

As for name, image and likeness (NIL) agreements, Calipari frequently uttered variations of the phrase, "Players don't come to Kentucky because of NIL." Meaning, those deals will come via a player's performance, not because Kentucky guaranteed any money. (After picking Kansas over Kentucky and his other finalists last year, center Hunter Dickinson implied that increased NIL opportunities was one of the primary factors in choosing the Jayhawks.)

Calipari, obviously, had his issues with the transfer portal and certain aspects of NIL. But they're both here to stay. And each will continue to play a pivotal role in roster construction. So Kentucky's next coach must fully embrace them.

He won't have much of a choice given their significance in modern-day college athletics.

A personality that calms, and unifies, the fan base

For all of Calipari's successes and off-court charity work, his detractors would say he reeked of arrogance. And at times, became condescending.

Such as calling fans "Basketball Bennys." Or simply referring to "tweaks" when media members asked him direct questions about any number of things, like lineups or a player's progress over the course of a season.

When a coach wins at the level Calipari did in his first 10 seasons, any personality flaws are papered over. With the diminishing returns of the last five seasons, the fan base's patience with Calipari's attitude wore thin.

A coach who speaks to — not down at — the Wildcats' passionate supporters would go a long way toward unifying the fan base after a new hire is announced.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky coaching search attributes for John Calipari's UK successor