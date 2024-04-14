New Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope has already lined up a transfer portal visitor

Mark Pope hasn’t yet been formally introduced as the Wildcats’ new head men’s basketball coach. That will come later Sunday during an introductory ceremony at Rupp Arena.

But Pope has already lined up his first transfer portal visitor to Lexington.

On Sunday afternoon, On3.com reported that Amari Williams — a 6-foot-10 forward with a 7-foot-5 wingspan who previously played at Drexel — would be coming to Kentucky for an official visit on April 21 and 22.

A native of England, Williams has played all four seasons of his college career at Drexel, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association, which was previously known as the Colonial Athletic Association.

Across those four seasons with the Dragons, Williams has career averages of 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He also has per game averages of 1.8 blocks and 1.6 assists as a college player.

Williams has a reputation for being one of the best defensive bigs in college basketball. He won the last three CAA Defensive Player of the Year awards and led the conference in blocks in each of the last three seasons.

Williams had 186 blocks at Drexel, which was the fifth-most in program history. He was selected to the CAA First Team in each of the last two seasons.

During both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Williams averaged more than 12 points per game for Drexel. He’s appeared in 105 career college basketball games and has made 79 career starts. Williams played and started all 32 games for the Dragons last season.

Williams began starting at Drexel in the 2021-22 season, and he’s averaged more than 20 minutes played per game in each of the last three seasons.

Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal while also declaring for the 2024 NBA draft last month.

According to college basketball statistician Evan Miyakawa, Williams is ranked as the No. 88 overall transfer this offseason, as of Sunday afternoon.

Williams was unranked as a prep prospect out of England.

Pope, Kentucky’s new head coach who will be formally introduced at Rupp Arena on Sunday, has a mostly blank slate to work with as he constructs his first UK basketball roster.

Between players entering the NCAA transfer portal, declaring for the NBA draft and decommitting from what was a six-player incoming recruit class, there are precious few pieces currently in place for Pope in Lexington.

And now with a visitor lined up for next week, Pope has begun his roster-building process.

Drexel’s Amari Williams (22) has been named the Coastal Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past three seasons. Benjamin Chambers/USA TODAY NETWORK

How to attend, watch the introduction of Mark Pope as the Kentucky men’s basketball coach

New UK coach Mark Pope walking into his first Kentucky-Louisville recruiting battle

Mark Pope had success with the transfer portal at BYU. Will that translate to Kentucky?

Who will be on the Kentucky basketball roster for Mark Pope’s first season as head coach?

These are the top transfer portal targets for new Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope

What will new Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope’s offense look like? Bombs away!

‘It’s going to be a home run.’ High school coaches weigh in on Mark Pope’s hire at Kentucky.

Three reasons to have hope in new UK basketball coach Mark Pope — and two areas for worry

Zvonimir Ivisic has entered the transfer portal after one season with Kentucky basketball

Jeff Sheppard ‘pumped up’ for the Mark Pope era to begin. ‘This is going to be awesome.’

‘He’s just such an amazing leader.’ Mark Pope’s UK basketball teammates hyped about hire.