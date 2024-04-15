Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope is announced at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Former Kentucky basketball player and new head coach Mark Pope is announced at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Former Kentucky basketball player and new head coach Mark Pope is announced at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Mark Pope wasn't Kentucky's first choice. But for the fans packing the stands at Rupp Arena Sunday, he was the right choice.
Pope spent the past five seasons as head coach at BYU.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart’s stunning decision to hire Mark Pope raises an obvious question: Is this really the best Kentucky could do?
Mark Pope holds a 110-52 record at BYU. He has never won an NCAA tournament game.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
The Knicks, after a season marred by a rash of brutal injuries, weren’t going to run from any smoke or worry about ducking any potentially difficult postseason matchups.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
Neal Shipley, a graduate student at Ohio State, spent Sunday at Augusta National walking with none other than Tiger Woods.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Conor McGregor is set to enter the Octagon for the first time in three years.
Burke was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a fractured hand.
Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will head out in the final group on Sunday at the Masters.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Calipari resigned at Kentucky on Tuesday.
Nobody is going to change the Kelce brothers.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Here's your quick primer for one of the best top-to-bottom cards in UFC history.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.