Kentucky basketball Blue-White Game coming to Northern Kentucky on Oct. 21

The University of Kentucky will play its annual Blue-White Game this season at Northern Kentucky’s Truist Arena on Oct. 21, the school announced on Wednesday.

The scrimmage will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and be shown on SEC Network+.

Can UK basketball return to the Final 4? 5 games to watch

All ticket revenue will benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Prices range from $10-$25 and will be available to purchase online through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Truist Arena box office.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKU's Truist Arena to host UK basketball Blue-White game