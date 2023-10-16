Kentucky basketball to begin season with lowest preseason ranking of John Calipari era

LEXINGTON — Kentucky will start the 2023-24 season in an unfamiliar place during the John Calipari era: outside the top 15 in both major polls.

The Wildcats are No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports preseason men's basketball coaches poll as well as the AP Top 25 preseason rankings.

It's the lowest UK has ever been ranked in either preseason poll under Calipari, whose first season was 2009-10.

The previous low-water mark in the coaches poll was 2021-22, when UK was No. 11.

It's a similar story in the AP poll: The Wildcats had never started a season lower than No. 11 in Calipari's 14-year tenure, ranking among the top 10 on 13 occasions and beginning in the top five 11 times.

Kentucky is one of five SEC teams in the coaches poll, which includes Tennessee (No. 10), Arkansas (14), Texas A&M (19) and Alabama (24).

Those same five schools are also among the top 25 in the AP's rankings, led by Tennessee at No. 9. Arkansas is No. 14, followed by Texas A&M (15) and Alabama (24).

UK, which went 22-12 and reached the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, falling to Kansas State in Greensboro, North Carolina, returns just three players from last season: senior Antonio Reeves and sophomores Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso.

Calipari's roster features nine newcomers: an eight-man freshman class, ranked as the nation's best in the 2023 cycle, as well as forward Tre Mitchell, a transfer from West Virginia.

UK traveled to Toronto over the summer and brought home the gold medal from the GLOBL JAM event, posting a 4-0 record.

The Wildcats will hold their annual Blue-White preseason scrimmage at 6 p.m. Saturday at Truist Arena in Highland Heights before hosting a pair of exhibitions (against Georgetown College on Oct. 27 and Kentucky State on Nov. 2) at Rupp Arena.

UK opens the regular season at home Nov. 6 against New Mexico State. The Wildcats begin SEC play Jan. 6, traveling to Gainesville, Florida, to face the Gators.

