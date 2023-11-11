Kentucky basketball, ahead of game vs. Kansas, rolls to win after another sluggish start

LEXINGTON — After Texas A&M-Commerce ripped off eight points in barely three minutes to take an 8-0 lead Friday night, John Calipari called timeout. The Lions’ lead eventually grew to as many as 13 points on two occasions.

Then, finally, Calipari’s Kentucky club woke up.

After a sluggish start against Texas A&M-Commerce, the Wildcats righted themselves just past the midpoint of the first half before going on to win 81-61 at Rupp Arena.

Early on, the Lions didn’t look like a team playing their third game in less than five days — all away from home. They lost at Texas A&M (78-46) on Monday and at Texas Tech (73-46) on Wednesday.

But they opened Friday hitting five of their first seven 3-pointers, putting the Wildcats in a 19-6 hole with 13:28 remaining before halftime. Though the visitors maintained the 13-point lead (21-8) for the next minute, Kentucky began to find a rhythm offensively — and force turnovers defensively.

The Wildcats (2-0) started the comeback behind their heralded freshman class.

Guard D.J. Wagner scored on a fast break. Wing Justin Edwards had a putback under the basket. Guard Rob Dillingham, making his first start in place of injured sophomore Adou Thiero (concussion), sank two free throws. Edwards added a pair of free throws of his own followed by a one-handed slam by Dillingham in the open floor. Edwards then soared above the basket to throw down a dunk of his own. Wagner capped off the torrid stretch with another layup to give the Wildcats their first lead.

At the 7:41 mark of the first half.

The 17-3 run took what had been a 21-8 deficit into a 25-24 advantage.

And the hosts never looked back from there.

Antonio Reeves made sure of it.

Taking the baton from his youthful teammates, Reeves, a senior guard, caught fire in the latter stages of the first half, knocking down three triples. He ended the half as the leading scorer (13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, 3 for 5 on 3s) to give UK a 38-30 lead at intermission.

Fully in command in the final 20 minutes, Texas A&M-Commerce (0-3) never drew closer than six points. Kentucky eventually extended its advantage to as many as 22 (81-59) with 1:31 to play.

Reeves finished with a game-high 21 points Friday, followed by fellow senior Tre Mitchell with 18. Edwards (16), Dillingham (12) and Wagner (11) all notched double-figure point totals in the 20-point victory.

Kalen Williams and Tommie Lewis had 19 and 18 points, respectively, for the Lions.

Kentucky leaves Lexington for the first time this season for its next matchup.

Tuesday night in Chicago, UK faces top-ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic. The game is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. from the United Center. The nationally televised contest will air on ESPN.

This story will be updated.

