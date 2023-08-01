Kentucky basketball adds to 2023-24 roster with potential NBA Draft pick from Croatia

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari isn't done adding to his 2023-24 roster, picking up another big man to solidify the front court.

Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2, 220-pound center from Croatia, became the newest member of the Wildcats' program Tuesday, announcing his commitment on Twitter/Instagram.

“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky,” Ivisic said in an Instagram Stories post. “I’m excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and I will play there next season. Go Big Blue!!”

Ivisic, 19, tested the NBA Draft waters in 2022 and 2023, but withdrew his name before the international deadline each time. Now, he'll come to America to play collegiately.

He'll be the ninth newcomer on this season's roster, and the eighth signee in UK's 2023 recruiting class. Ivisic is the second late addition this summer, joining former West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell, who committed in June. The only returning scholarship players from last season's team are senior guard Antonio Reeves and sophomores Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso.

Ivisic will soon join a team fresh off a 4-0, gold-medal showing at the GLOBL JAM tournament in Canada.

Before the team's Canada trip, Calipari didn't discount adding another player before the season. But after Onyenso went down with an injury the day before GLOBL JAM began, bolstering the front court took on greater importance. With the 6-foot-11 Onyenso and 7-foot freshman Aaron Bradshaw sidelined with foot injuries, the Wildcats are without two of their tallest players — and no clear date when either will be cleared to return.

Into that void steps Ivisic.

Not only does he become UK's tallest player — at 7-foot-2, he's got two inches on Bradshaw — but he'll have the opportunity to take the floor quickly.

While his height helps when it comes to blocking and altering shots on defense, Ivisic is more comfortable on the perimeter than the low post offensively. For the past two seasons, he played for SC Derby in the ABA League — the top league of teams from the former Yugoslavia (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia). During the 2021-22 campaign, he attempted 34 shots; 23 of those were 3-pointers (67.6% of his total field goal attempts). Last season, he relied less on the 3-pointer, as just 38.5% (20 of 52) of his shots came from long range.

Ivisic averaged only 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds during the 2022-23 regular season, though his blocks-per-game mark (1.0) ranked fifth in the ABA. He had a playoff series to remember against eventual league champion Partizan, averaging 15.7 points on 63.3% shooting (19 of 30) and 8.3 rebounds in three games.

Monster game for Zvonimir Ivisic in win against Euroleague squad Partizan in the Adriatic League playoffs. 22 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks in 24 minutes. The 7'2 Croatian big is in the 2023 NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/WPEYWufB1R — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2023

Ivisic's shooting ability from deep gives UK yet another option in that department. Mitchell proved his 3-point marksmanship during GLOBL JAM, knocking down 8 of his 18 attempts (44.4%). Bradshaw also is at ease pulling up behind the 3-point line.

Having three front-court players with that attribute is a stark departure from last season when Oscar Tshiebwe (and the Wildcats' other forwards) were far more focused on shots closer to the basket.

Ivisic's game is still raw in multiple areas. But his upside is immense.

Multiple outlets (NBAdraftroom.com and NBAdraft.net) project him to be a second-round pick in the 2024 draft.

