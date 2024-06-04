Advertisement
Breaking News:

Novak Djokovic OUT of French Open with injury

Kentucky baseball vs. Oregon State super-regional schedule, TV channel, streaming

jon hale

No. 2 seed Kentucky baseball’s super-regional matchup with No. 15 seed Oregon State will start Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Bookmark this page to keep track of results throughout the super regional as well as television broadcast information and start times.

Game 1 (Saturday, June 8)

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: WatchESPN

Game 2 (Sunday, June 9)

Time: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: WatchESPN

Game 3 (Monday, June 10, if necessary)

Time: TBA

TV: TBA

Streaming: WatchESPN

Kentucky will host an NCAA Tournament super regional for the first time in program history against Oregon State.
Kentucky will host an NCAA Tournament super regional for the first time in program history against Oregon State.

To reach College World Series, Kentucky will have to beat No. 1 2024 MLB draft prospect

UK baseball’s NCAA tourney run is latest reward for Mitch Barnhart’s patience

‘This was one step.’ Why Kentucky baseball’s third super regional feels different.

Two wins from Omaha, get ready for another wild home weekend for Kentucky baseball