Kentucky baseball vs. Oregon State super-regional schedule, TV channel, streaming
No. 2 seed Kentucky baseball’s super-regional matchup with No. 15 seed Oregon State will start Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.
Bookmark this page to keep track of results throughout the super regional as well as television broadcast information and start times.
Game 1 (Saturday, June 8)
▪ Time: 6 p.m.
▪ TV: ESPNU
▪ Streaming: WatchESPN
Game 2 (Sunday, June 9)
Time: 9 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Streaming: WatchESPN
Game 3 (Monday, June 10, if necessary)
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Streaming: WatchESPN
To reach College World Series, Kentucky will have to beat No. 1 2024 MLB draft prospect
UK baseball’s NCAA tourney run is latest reward for Mitch Barnhart’s patience
‘This was one step.’ Why Kentucky baseball’s third super regional feels different.
Two wins from Omaha, get ready for another wild home weekend for Kentucky baseball