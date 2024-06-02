Kentucky baseball vs Indiana State score updates in NCAA regional bracket

LEXINGTON — Kentucky baseball is just one win away from the NCAA Tournament super regional round.

All that stands in UK's way: Indiana State, which staved off elimination in the Lexington Regional in back-to-back games, beating Western Michigan on Saturday and then Illinois in Sunday's first contest.

Now, the Wildcats and Sycamores square off Sunday evening.

If Indiana State earns its third straight victory, the two teams will return for a winner-take-all matchup Monday.

The Courier Journal's Ryan Black is at Kentucky Proud Park and will have live updates throughout Sunday's game — here and on X, formerly known as Twitter — and complete coverage after. You can follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

What channel is Kentucky vs Indiana State on today?

Kentucky's NCAA Tournament regional game against Indiana State will stream at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+.

You can watch the game on WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+. Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN+ via TV-connected devices. Those without access to ESPN+ can access the game via a subscription to ESPN+. (To sign up for ESPN+, click here.)

Kentucky vs Indiana State start time

First pitch for Sunday's game in Lexington is set for 6 p.m.

Kentucky vs Indiana State prediction

Kentucky 7, Indiana State 6: The Sycamores have won seven games against power-conference foes this season, and with the 10th-best RPI in the country, they were projected as a possible top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That didn't happen. So while Sunday will be far from an easy game for Kentucky, it is far more rested, physically and mentally, than Indiana State, which has had to fight to keep its season alive two straight days. The Sycamores will carry over their white-hot offense from Sunday's first game to take an early lead over UK, but the Wildcats will stage a late rally to surge into super regionals for the second straight season.

Kentucky vs Indiana State location

All games in the NCAA Tournament's Lexington Regional will be held at UK's home stadium, Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky vs Indiana State tickets

StubHub has tickets available for the UK/Indiana State game, starting at $3, as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kentucky baseball schedule 2024

Kentucky is 42-14 in 2024, including 22-8 in SEC play during the regular season. The Wildcats claimed a share of the league's regular-season title for only the second time in school history.

Indiana State baseball schedule 2024

Indiana State is 44-14, going 22-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference during the regular season. The Sycamores won the MVC regular-season title by five games over runners-up Evansville and Murray State.

Kentucky baseball roster

Interested in seeing the Wildcats' entire roster?

Indiana State baseball roster

Want to learn Sycamores' roster?

NCAA Lexington regionals schedule

Here's the slate for Sunday's two games in the NCAA Lexington Regional:

Indiana State 13, Illinois 2

Kentucky vs. Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Live stream: ESPN+; Stream: ESPN+

NCAA Lexington regionals bracket

Here's a look at every game set to take place during the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park:

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Kentucky 10, Western Michigan 8 (Click here to read the story from the game.)

Game 2: Illinois 4, Indiana State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Indiana State 6, Western Michigan 4

Game 4: Kentucky 6, Illinois 1 (Click here to read the story from the game.)

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Indiana State 13, Illinois 2

Game 6: Kentucky vs. Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Live stream: ESPN+; Stream: ESPN+

Monday, June 3 (if necessary)

Game 7: Kentucky vs. Indiana State, Time TBD; TV: TBD

NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional tickets

StubHub has an all-sessions ticket, starting at $72 (as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday), that gets spectators into every game of the regional.

2024 College World Series bracket

Interested in seeing the 64-team bracket for this year's NCAA Tournament?

2024 NCAA baseball tournament odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Kentucky has the fifth-best odds, at +1000, to win the College World Series, per BetMGM.

The four favorites to capture the title are four other SEC squads: Tennessee (+500), Texas A&M (+550), Arkansas (+900) and defending national champion LSU (+900).

