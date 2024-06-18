Kentucky baseball vs Florida NCAA College World Series game postponed. Here's what to know

OMAHA, Neb. — Kentucky baseball's College World Series game against Florida has been postponed.

The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the threat of severe weather in the area Tuesday night, the game now will be played at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

