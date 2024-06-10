How Kentucky baseball’s first College World Series berth affects Nick Mingione’s contract

It would be close to impossible to quantify the total impact of Kentucky baseball’s first College World Series appearance, but it does have at least one tangible reward.

UK coach Nick Mingione’s performance bonus increased by $100,000 with the super-regional sweep of Oregon State.

“This has been the best two weeks of my life,” Mingione said after Kentucky’s 3-2 win over Oregon State to clinch its super regional, noting his 9-year-old son, Reeves, was baptized shortly after the NCAA Tournament field was revealed. “I mean, I don’t know how you can make it better.”

Kentucky’s Nick Mingione, right, congratulates Nolan McCarthy during the Wildcats’ win against Oregon State at Kentucky Proud Park on Sunday night.

Mingione had already earned a $100,000 bonus for hosting a super regional, but that incentive increased to $200,000 for advancing to the College World Series. He could earn an additional $50,000 if UK wins the College World Series.

The bonus incentives were part of the amendments made to Mingione’s contract after UK’s 2023 super-regional appearance. All three of the program’s super-regional appearances have come during Mingione’s tenure as coach.

The contract paid Mingione a base salary of $705,000 this season. That salary is scheduled to increase by $100,000 per year through the 2028 season, but he is likely in line for another contract amendment after Kentucky’s historic season.

For any fans worried about traditional powers pursuing Mingione for open coaching jobs, he would owe UK the entire balance of his contract in the form of a buyout if he leaves for another job. That payment would be $3.82 million after this season.

“I’m also really happy for (athletics director) Mitch Barnhart,” Mingione said. “The guy’s done amazing things, not just for our baseball program.

“… He has stood the test of time. I always say he’s been under a bunch of attacks. And I say his skin is so scarred over you guys can’t get him anymore because he’s just so tough. But he built this place. This room you’re sitting in, this facility. This is long before Nick Mingione ever came. He built this place and invested in it and just envisioned this could be possible. And what he’s done for all of our sports has been truly remarkable.”

