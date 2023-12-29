Kentucky’s Barion Brown with 100-yard kickoff return in Gator Bowl

The annual Gator Bowl was taking place in Jacksonville, FL, on Friday.

Barion Brown of Kentucky provided a game highlight, opening the second half against Clemson with a 100-yard kickoff return.

.@BarionBrown goes 100 yards for the kick return TOUCHDOWN. pic.twitter.com/6WpbcY4k1Y — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 29, 2023

Brown had a rushing TD earlier in the contest. His kickoff return gave the SEC Wildcats a 21-10 lead.

