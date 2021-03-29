Kentucky adds 2,000-point scorer Kellan Grady from Davidson

1 min read
North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes (3) and Davidson guard Kellan Grady (31) go after a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Denton, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky has added former Davidson guard Kellan Grady to its roster. The graduate transfer scored 2,002 career points with the Wildcats.

Grady is expected to graduate from Davidson in May and will be eligible to play next season for Kentucky under NCAA rules. He was the Atlantic 10 Conference school's sixth player to score at least 2,000 career points and averaged more than 17.1 points per game in all four seasons. Grady shot 47% overall with 240 3-pointers at Davidson, making a career-best 38.2% from behind the arc last season.

Kentucky coach John Calipari praised Grady's consistency in many areas and added, ''His scoring, his ability to share the ball and his defense is part of what makes him special, and we are ecstatic to have him join a team that was close last season but needed what he gives us to get over to the top.''

The 6-foot-5 Grady was a four-time All-A10 selection and twice chosen to the first team. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

