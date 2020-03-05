Kentucky athletic director says consequences coming for fan who yelled racial slur at Tennessee fan

This Kentucky fan probably shouldn't plan on going to Wildcats games in the near future. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart tweeted Wednesday that consequences are coming after a Wildcats fan was caught on video yelling a racial slur in response to taunts from a Tennessee fan at Rupp Arena.

The female fan has since apologized.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Barnhart wrote that the consequences would be announced once they had been communicated to the fan.

An incident like the one that took place last night at Rupp Arena has no place at the University of Kentucky. There will be consequences for this unacceptable behavior and they will be announced once communicated to the offending party. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 5, 2020

Barnhart also tweeted that the fan in question is not a season-ticket holder, and that the recipient of the slur had received a personal apology.

We also have reached out to the patron who was the victim of this abusive and inexcusable language to apologize personally. That’s not who we are as an athletics department. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 5, 2020

The incident occurred in the wake of Tennessee’s road upset of No. 6 Kentucky, which blew a 17-point lead in the second-half against the Volunteers.

In the video, the fan can be seen exchanging words with a Tennessee fan as she walks up the Rupp Arena steps. After the Tennessee fan yelled “Why are you leaving?” the Kentucky fan responded by stopping and yelling the slur and walking away. There is a second video of the incident as well.

After the video was posted, a woman identifying herself as Ashley Lyles reached out to Lex18 and issued the following statement:

“My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the University and state of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed," writes Lyles, "My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward.”

More from Yahoo Sports: