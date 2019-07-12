Kentucky AD next to lead NCAA D1 men's hoops committee

The Associated Press
Kentucky's Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart speaks to reporters during the team's annual NCAA college football media day at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/ David Stephenson)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has been selected to lead the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee.

It was announced Friday that Barnhart would work with committee chairman Kevin White, Duke's athletic director, during the upcoming season before succeeding him in the 2020-21 season. Barnhart says being asked to serve in the role by his colleagues on the committee is one of the highest honors he has received.

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is in charge of selecting, seeding and bracketing schools each year for the NCAA Tournament.

