Kentuckians Leah Macy, ZaKiyah Johnson help USA to 3-0 start in AmeriCup basketball

Kentucky high school stars ZaKiyah Johnson and Leah Macy are riding a wave of USA Basketball dominance in South America this week.

The two highly ranked college basketball recruits are part of a 12-team roster representing the United States in the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

Team USA improved to 3-0 Wednesday with a 115-20 win over Mexico.

The U.S. won its group by beating Brazil 97-51 on Monday, Puerto Rico 102-22 on Tuesday and then Mexico.

Canada was the only other team to survive group play with an unbeaten record in the eight-team tournament.

Next up is a quarterfinal matchup Friday against the Dominican Republic (0-3).

The event concludes with the semifinals Saturday and the gold medal game Sunday.

The #USABWU18 recorded its biggest win at the #U18AmeriCupW since 2004 with a 115-20 victory over Mexico! pic.twitter.com/BvXOrYtOAT — USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 20, 2024

Johnson, a rising senior for four-time defending state champion Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, contributed 10 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots in 20 minutes in Wednesday’s USA win.

Johnson, the nation’s seventh-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class according to ESPN, has yet to announce her college choice. In three AmeriCup games, the 6-foot tall Johnson has totaled 28 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks in 56 minutes.

Macy, who led Bethlehem to the quarterfinals of this year’s state tournament, is the No. 12 national prospect in the class of 2025. The 6-2 Macy committed to Notre Dame last month.

Sacred Heart Academy’s ZaKiyah Johnson (6) and Bethlehem’s Leah Macy (10) have helped USA Basketball’s U18 squad to a 3-0 start in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Colombia.

In three AmeriCup appearances, Macy has totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and six steals in 40 minutes.

Southern Cal commit Kayleigh Heckel leads Team USA’s balanced scoring attack at 14 points per game. Top-five 2025 prospect Jasmine Davidson (uncommitted) and top-five 2024 recruit Joyce Edwards (South Carolina) are next at 12.7, followed by top-five 2025 prospect Sienna Betts (UCLA) at 12.0.

The USA has won 11 gold medals in the U18 AmeriCup, including the last 10.

How to watch ZaKiyah Johnson and Leah Macy in the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup