Kentavius Street signing with Saints

The Saints have agreed to terms with defensive end Kentavius Street, Mike Kaye of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Street provides depth on the defensive line, with the versatility also to play on the interior.

San Francisco did not tender the restricted free agent.

He joined the 49ers as a fourth-round selection in 2018. He spent his first NFL season and most of his second on injured reserve, playing only three games his first two seasons.

Street, 25, joined the rotation the past two seasons.

He totaled 27 tackles, six tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, three sacks and a forced fumble in 17 games last season.

In 35 game appearances in his career, Street has 42 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.

