Kentavius Street not fined for Drew Brees hit in 49ers' loss to Saints

Kentavius Street avoided a NFL fine for the play that knocked Drew Brees out of the 49ers’ Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints.

But the NFL fined 49ers teammates Jimmie Ward and Fred Warner for plays in the 49ers’ 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Ward was fined $15,000 for unnecessary roughness on a play in which he was not penalized. He was fined for hit to the head of Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith that knocked him out of the game with a concussion.Warner was fined $6,450 for a facemask penalty against Saints receiver Deonte Harris.

Street was called for a controversial penalty for roughing the passer, a key play in the 49ers’ loss. Referee Brad Rogers ruled Street landed with his body weight on Brees. But replays showed Street turned his body to avoid a full-force fall on Brees.

Street's first NFL sack was nullified. Three plays later, the Saints pulled into a 10-10 tie on Alvin Kamara's 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Saints this week placed Brees on injured reserve. Brees did not return to action in the second half of the Saints 27-13 victory over the 49ers.

ESPN reported Brees has three fractured ribs on his left side, two on his right side and a collapsed lung. The two broken ribs on his right side were a result of Street’s hit.

He reportedly entered the game with broken ribs, but the Saints listed Brees with only a right shoulder injury on their injury report prior to the game against the 49ers.

The NFL fine schedule calls for a $15,000 fine for roughing the passer.

Saints defensive linemen David Onyemata and Malcolm Roach also avoided fines for plays on which they were penalized for roughing-the-passer calls against 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens.

Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was not fined for a first-quarter play on which he was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact with 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne.