Defensive tackle Kentavius Street joined the Eagles last week, but he’s been an admirer of the club for a while.

Street said at a Monday press conference that the Eagles have “built something truly special here” and that he’s noticed that “the whole defense is crazy and happy” when something good happens for one of their teammates during a game. Street has also noticed that veterans Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham have been at the center of that mix on the defensive line and he’s looking forward to the chance to join them in the fun.

“Fletch and B.G. have been setting the standard for d-linemen for a long time now,” Street said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Having the opportunity to be in the building with these guys, going to war with them, it’s going to be huge. I think it’s going to add so much to my game.

Street will join 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis and Milton Williams as part of the group of tackles who will be in line to play alongside Cox as the Eagles move on without Javon Hargrave this year. He had 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Saints last season.

Kentavius Street: It will be huge to share the field with Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham originally appeared on Pro Football Talk