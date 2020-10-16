Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plans to opt-out of contract, become free agent
Outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, perhaps no player was a bigger key to the success of the Lakers in their run towards an NBA championship than Kentavious Caldwell-Pope . Now he’s going to be weighing his options after helping bring the Lakers their 17th championship. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Caldwell-Pope is looking to opt-out of the final year of his contract and sign a new, presumably higher-value deal. The Lakers do, however, have the bird rights on his contract and can go over the salary cap in order to re-sign him if need be.