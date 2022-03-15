Kentavious Caldwell-Pope lobbies Steve Kerr to sub out Steph Curry

Watch KCP tell Steve Kerr to sub out Steph Curry originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards headed into San Francisco needing a win against the Golden State Warriors. Wes Unseld Jr.'s team continues to fight for a spot in the play-in tournament, but Steph Curry decided to go off for 47 points on his birthday.

Curry eclipsed the 40-point mark and missed a 3-point shot that would have put him at 50, but Wizards forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope didn't want that to occur, telling the 34-year-old to get off the court in a playful manner, saying he's had enough of the guard torching them.

After Steph Curry dropped 47 points on his birthday, KCP had seen enough. pic.twitter.com/DXXUa7WI7b — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) March 15, 2022

Despite Curry being the latest to drop 40+ points on the Wizards during this West Coast trip, Washington did cut their deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter. However, once Steve Kerr put in Curry, their comeback halted.

The Wizards now head home, hoping to overcome this latest hurdle to reach the play-in tournament when they welcome the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

