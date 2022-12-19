Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/18/2022
Charlotte started Sunday’s game with its starting lineup for the first time this season but Terry Rozier left with a hip injury.
Nikola Jokic joined rare NBA company on Sunday with a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist triple-double for the Denver Nuggets in a 119-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
The Warriors' most comprehensive road win of the season combined four elements that, if consistently applied, could bury the despair of the first two months of the season.
Lionel Messi picked up the World Cup in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak in the Arab world - as he was asked to put on the garment before being handed the trophy.
The Warriors were passing the ball well Sunday in Toronto, but one of Draymond Green's dishes was a bit errant.
In the Warriors' second game without Steph Curry, Jordan Poole went off for a career-high 43 in a blowout win over the Raptors.
What will the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on December 19th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Thomas Bryant rewarded those who didn't hesitate to add him in the aftermath of Anthony Davis's foot injury. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
Jordan Poole rose to the occasion with Steph Curry out, torching the Toronto Raptors for a career-high 43 points.
As is normally the case, the week before Christmas, things get weird with the NBA schedule. And Anthony Davis being out doesn't help, either. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
An unnamed NBA executive told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports that two Warriors youngsters could be up for grabs.
Kendrick Perkins believes the Warriors are "finished" as NBA championship contenders.
Emiliano Martinez once conceded three goals at Port Vale on loan for Oxford United, and that was only 10 years ago, which just goes to show that the psychology of a goalkeeper is built over many different experiences. In those days he was called Damian on a teamsheet but Emi – the abbreviation of his middle name that he goes by – is a different guy.
More than anything, Lionel Messi had wanted to win the World Cup for Argentina. Now, he's earned his country’s undying love.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.