Kent State's 1970s rise takes off with long-haired QB, an Olympian and a MAC football title

One of the great acts of the early 1970s was the old man on a tightrope.

Karl Wallenda was pushing 70 when he walked on a wire across the open-air top of 80,000-seat Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

At an "Acme Zip" football game - Akron vs. Butler - he balanced himself above 37,484 rubberneckers squeezed into the Rubber Bowl.

He was 73 when a high wind doomed him during an attempted crossing between hotel towers.

Kent State didn't quite have its act together as head coach Don James began his second season as head football coach.

Team photo of the 1972 Kent State Golden Flashes who won the Mid-American Conference championship and played in the Tangerine Bowl.

The Golden Flashes opened 1972 with a 13-13 tie against Akron, in the last season before Jim Dennison replaced Gordon Larson as head coach of the Zips.

Then came a 34-0 loss to Lee Corso's Louisville Cardinals.

A home game against San Diego State was winnable, since Aztecs quarterback Brian Sipe had just moved on to the Browns, but James faced his own QB quandary, and the Flashes fell 14-0.

Kent State head football coach Don James talks on the sideline with quarterback Greg Kokal during a 1972 game.

Don James' second Kent State football team gets turned around behind 2 quarterbacks

A 1-3-1 start sank James' overall record to 4-11-1.

"It seemed like we were doing the right things," recalls Nick Saban, a 1972 junior who started at safety. "There were some core guys. We probably didn't have good enough personnel at first but kept adding talent.

"We kept doing the right things. We got better and better."

Kent State quarterback Greg Kokal looks to throw during a 1972 game.

Lefty quarterback Greg Kokal arrived from Cleveland St. Joseph the same year the NCAA changed a rule and allowed freshmen to play.

"Kokal was a version of today's Trevor Lawrence," recalls Ray Yanucci, who became a Kent State beat writer for the Akron Beacon Journal in that era. "Long blond hair. Same kind of cockiness."

"Kokal was super talented." said kicker Herb Page, for whom Kokal became the holder on extra points and field goals.

Page laughs a little at the memory of the kid.

"Kokal was the free spirit of the team," he said.

Junior Daryl Hall was the No. 1 QB, though. His father and an uncle played for Kent State.

"I wanted to attend KSU and never questioned not going there after the May 4th situation," Hall said. "Interestingly, Coach (Dave) Puddington said only one freshman recruit in 1970 canceled his scholarship and didn’t attend Kent."

"Daryl was a junior who dealt with some injuries," recalls a 1972 teammate, Tom Buchheit, who lives in Massillon now. "He played when he could, and he won most of our big games that year."

Hall missed the home opener, a 37-14 rout of Ohio U that started a buzz around Kokal. James preferred Hall and was glad when he could play.

Hall is a legend in Rittman, Ohio, where he lettered four years in three sports and became the first football player to win an NCAA Division I scholarship.

When Hall made the Wayne County Sports Hall of Fame in 1988, James said, “Daryl was just an outstanding leader and totally dedicated to regaining respectability for Kent State football.”

Olympic gold medalist Gerald Tinker and 2 other future NFL players, Larry Poole and Abdul Salaam, add more talent to 1972 Kent State football team

Kent State wide receiver Gerald Tinker runs after a catch in an undated photo.

James himself was a college QB with the Coral Gables-based Miami Hurricanes. He recruited a sprinter from Coral Gables High School, Gerald Tinker.

In the 1972 Summer Olympics, Tinker ran on the 4x100 relay that set a world record. He went straight from Germany to Kent State football practice.

Kokal developed a fact-based joke: "I throw it 10 yards. Tinker runs it 50."

Running back Larry Poole, from Akron Garfield, emerged after having to sit as a 1971 freshman.

Larry Poole runs the football for Kent State in an undated photo.

"He can bring us that little touch of greatness," James told The Daily Kent Stater.

Larry Faulk, a large freshman out of Cincinnati Withrow High School, joined the middle of the defense with Jack Lambert.

Faulk changed his name to Abdul Salaam after he joined the NFL's Jets and became part of the "New York Sack Exchange."

The Jets' "New York Sack Exchange" — from left, defensive end Joe Klecko, defensive tackles Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam, and defensive end Mark Gastineau — pose for a photo, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 1982, at the team's training facility at Hofstra University in Hempstead, L.I.

"Jack Lambert helped me get adjusted," Salaam recalls. "He played mean on the field but he was very friendly with his teammates.

"He was always straightforward with me. There was no bull jive with Jack, ever."

Kent State linebacker Jack Lambert (right) gets set to make a tackle in a 1972 game.

Kent State tight end Gary Pinkel runs after a catch in a 1972 game.

Jack Lambert, Gary Pinkel emerge as Kent State football stars on 1972 Mid-American Conference championship team

The 1972 Golden Flashes wound up with two first-team, All-Mid-American Conference players, MAC Defensive Player of the Year Lambert and tight end Gary Pinkel, a junior from Akron Kenmore.

Lambert, Pinkel and Saban all arrived at Kent State under head coach Dave Puddington and thrived under James.

James later kept Pinkel and Saban in Kent as graduate assistants. Today, Saban ranks No. 5 in all-time college head coaching wins. Pinkel is 22nd. James is 38th.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel shake hands before the start of a game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in Columbia, Mo. The pair were college football teammates on Kent State's 1972 Mid-American Conference championship team.

Lambert became NFL Rookie of the Year in 1974 and NFL Defensive Player in the Year in 1976 with the Steelers.

Saban wasn't shocked.

He recalls a 1972 thriller at Miami in which the game turned on a goal-line stand. Miami sent MAC Offensive Player of the Year Bob Hitchens up the middle four straight times. Lambert stoned Hitchens each time.

The goal posts come down at Dix Stadium following Kent State's 27-9 win over Toledo to clinch the Mid-American Conference title, Nov. 18, 1972.

The '72 Golden Flashes won their last three MAC games — 14-10 at Bowling Green, 21-10 at Miami and 27-9 over Toledo.

With a 4-1 MAC record, Kent State edged 3-1-1 Bowling Green for the championship.

Kent State University football stars Jack Lambert (left) and Gary Pinkel pose for a photo at the team's postseason banquet in front of a cake celebrating the Golden Flashes winning the 1972 Mid-American Conference championship.

Kent State vs. Tampa 1972 Tangerine Bowl featured 3 College Football Hall of Fame coaches (for now), NFL No. 1 overall pick and Mr. Wonderful

The Flashes' 21-18 loss to the Tampa Spartans in the Tangerine Bowl was a slugfest full of personalities.

Tampa defensive star John Matuszak was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1973 NFL draft. Tight end Paul Orndorff became pro wrestling's Mr. Wonderful.

John Matuszak, center, who was picked No. 1 overall in the 1973 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers, is joined by Oilers head coach Bill Peterson, left, and owner K.S. "Bud" Adams, right, at a press conference in Houston, Jan. 30, 1973.

Tampa head coach Earle Bruce was seven years removed from being head coach of the Massillon Tigers and seven years away from replacing Woody Hayes as head coach at Ohio State.

Saban wound up coaching Bruce's defensive backs at Ohio State in 1980 and 1981. Bruce fired the defensive staff after the '81 season and replaced Saban with Dom Capers.

Kent State's first MAC championship drew a lukewarm response as the 1973 season opened with a 10-3 win over Louisville. The Dix Stadium crowd was announced as 10,217.

Nick Saban (in the air) defends a pass for Kent State in an undated photo.

At least James was excited.

"It's just a super win, one of the biggest for Kent," he said in his press conference. "We shouldn't have been on the same field as them last year.

"I don't think anyone else will hold them to three points this year."

No one did.

A week later in the MAC opener, the offense was as dominant as the defense in a 35-7 win at Ohio U. Kokal threw a long TD pass to Tinker and a short one to Mike Mauger, a transfer from Wisconsin who was Ohio Back of the Year on a 1970 Massillon team that went 10-0.

Interest multiplied. On. Oct. 13, when Bowling Green arrived at 4-0, a Kent-record 25,137 turned out in the rain for a 21-7 victory.

A late fumble by Larry Poole kept Bowling Green in the game, but a subsequent interception by Tommie Poole, Larry's brother, led to a clinching touchdown scored by Larry.

"I feel like the most fortunate coach in America," said James, whose Flashes were on fire.

NEXT: "Nobody believes me when I tell them we were ranked 19th in the country, and Miami was ranked 17th." The 1973 Golden Flashes reach the biggest game in MAC history.

