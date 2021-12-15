Kent State vs Wyoming: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Tuesday, December 21

Kent State vs Wyoming: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Kent State (7-6), Wyoming (6-6)

Kent State vs Wyoming Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Preview

– Can Kent State drag Wyoming out on the dance floor? In Wyoming’s perfect world, it runs, controls the clock, relies on the defense, and manages to come up with just enough big defensive plays to own this from the start.

– However, it’s had more than its share of shootouts this year. When the running game gets working – it ran for over 360 yards in two of the last four games – it can be almost as exciting as Kent State.

– They call it the FlashFast style of offense. Kent State wants to go, go, go, keep defenses on their heels, and make teams feel like they have to keep pressing to make up for the scoring run that’s coning.

– Kent State might be coming off a disappointing MAC Championship loss to Northern Illinois – the Huskies dominated the time of possession battle – but when this is all working, the running game rips off yards in chunks, the passing attack hits big plays, and good games turn into up-and-down firefights once the takeaways start coming from the defense.

– There’s a consistency problem for both teams. Kent State might like to play fast, but sometimes the other side is able to keep up, and then there’s an issue. The defense allowed 41 points or more six times.

Wyoming might have done everything right offensively in the bowl-sealing win over eventual Mountain West champion Utah State, and then the next week nothing worked against Hawaii.

Why Kent State, Wyoming Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Kent State Will Win, Why Wyoming Will Win, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Prediction

Story continues

Why Wyoming Will Win The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming likes to play low-scoring games in grinding battles, but it also has no problem mixing it up.

This isn’t a consistent offensive team by any stretch, but it’s been able to throw well from time-to-time, it ran over Utah State for 362 yards, it rumbled through Colorado State for 385 rushing yards, and it’s been able to hit the 400-yard mark of total offense in three of its last five games.

Now it gets to have fun against the Kent State defense.

The Golden Flashes are all about offense, offense, offense, but the defense gives up yards and points in chunks, allowing 466 yards per game with equal parts stopping the run and pass.

The D allowed over 500 yards seven times this year.

CFN Predictions | 2021-2022 Bowl Schedule

Bowl Season Players To Watch & Know

Ranking How Good All 43 Bowls Should Be

Why Kent State Will Win The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming is going try opening it up and make this a shootout? Kent State would be more than happy to mix it up.

The Golden Flashes have big problems with teams that can grind games down and go on long, tough marches. They have no problems when teams strike quickly, but when teams slow things down to a crawl – like Northern Illinois did in the MAC Championship – it throws everything off.

Wyoming doesn’t do a whole lot when it comes to time of possession. It can run, and it can control games with its great pass defense, but it controls the ball for fewer than 30 minutes per game.

Kent State is far better and far more deadly and cranking up the production however needed.

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Kent State vs Wyoming Prediction, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl History

Kent State vs Wyoming: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Kent State will have its moments on offense, but the defense won’t come up with enough big stops.

The Cowboy running game will follow the Northern Illinois blueprint from the MAC Championship … to a point. It’s not going to dominate the clock, but it will run for over 250 yards to do enough to match what Kent State brings.

Instead of slow-and-go, expect flash-and-dash from both sides. There will be over 500 rushing yards, a whole lot of home runs, and a few more stops from the Wyoming D.

The Cowboys can come up with a third down defensive play once in a whole. Kent State can’t.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs Wyoming Prediction, Lines

Wyoming 41, Kent State 34

Line: Wyoming -3, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6

Dec 17-27 Bowls | Dec 28-Jan 4

Bowl Confidence Pool Picks

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: “Die Hard” (as a Christmas movie)

1: “A Very Boy Band Holiday”

CFN Predictions | 2021-2022 Bowl Schedule

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl History

Dec. 22, 2020 Nevadą 38, Tulane 27

Jan. 3, 2020 Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Dec. 21, 2018 BYU 37, Western Michigan 14

Dec. 22, 2017 Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Dec. 22, 2016 Idaho 61, Colorado State 50

Dec. 22, 2015 Akron 23 Utah State 21

Dec. 20, 2014 Air Force 38 Western Michigan 24

Dec. 21, 2013 San Diego State 49 Buffalo 24

Dec. 15, 2012 Utah State 41 Toledo 15

Dec. 17, 2011 Ohio 24 Utah State 23

Humanitarian Bowl

Dec. 18, 2010 Northern Illinois 40 Fresno State 17

Dec. 30, 2009 Idaho 43 Bowling Green 42

Dec. 30, 2008 Maryland 42 Nevada 35

Dec. 31, 2007 Fresno State 40 Georgia Tech 28

MPC Computers Bowl

Dec. 31, 2006 Miami 21 Nevada 20

Dec. 28, 2005 Boston College 27 Boise State 21

Dec. 27, 2004 Fresno State 37 Virginia 34 (OT)

Humanitarian Bowl

Jan. 3, 2004 Georgia Tech 52 Tulsa 10

Dec. 31, 2002 Boise State 34 Iowa State 16

Dec. 31, 2001 Clemson 49 Louisiana Tech 24

Dec. 28, 2000 Boise State 38 UTEP 23

Dec. 30, 1999 Boise State 34 Louisville 31

Dec. 30, 1998 Idaho 42 Southern Miss 35

Dec. 29, 1997 Cincinnati 35 Utah State 19



CFN Predictions | 2021-2022 Bowl Schedule

Bowl Season Players To Watch & Know

Ranking How Good All 43 Bowls Should Be