Kent State vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Kent State vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Kent State (6-5), Miami University (6-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kent State vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

It’s not as easy as stopping Kent State by stopping the run, but Miami University has the ability to hold its own for long stretches.

The RedHawks lead the MAC in run defense, the pass rush is good enough to get into the backfield and slow things down before they get started, and just as importantly, they have a passing game that can potentially keep up.

There was a strange brain-cramp against Ohio a few weeks ago, but other than that, Miami has been rolling on the way to being one step away from playing for the MAC title.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Kent State Will Win

Kent State has a defense now?

The offense is still the star – third in the nation in rushing and No. 1 in the MAC overall – but it stuffed Akron last week in a 38-0 win.

Yeah, it’s Akron, but considering the defense-optional nature of the team throughout the year, it’s a step.

Miami University has an offense, but it’s impossible to keep up the pace with the Golden Flashes when everything starts working.

The running game cranked up 410 rushing yards on the Zips just a few weeks after running for 360 in a win over Northern Illinois, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

It’s one game to see who plays Northern Illinois for the MAC Championship next week.

Miami will try to balance things out, but it doesn’t control the clock enough to grind out long drives. What it can do is bomb away deep and hit the big plays to make this a back-and-forth fight.

Who’s going to blink first? Kent State leads then nation in turnovers margin. Miami doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, but it’ll give up the one key play to be enough in a fabulous game.

Story continues

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Kent State vs Miami University Prediction, Lines

Kent State 40, Miami University 38

Line: Miami University -1, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks