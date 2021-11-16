Kent State vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Kent State vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

How To Watch: Akron, OH

Record: Kent State (5-5), Akron (2-8)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kent State vs Akron Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

This matters for bowl eligibility.

It’s all about next week against Miami University no matter what – the winner ends up taking the East and going to the MAC Championship – but the Golden Flashes aren’t going to want to worry about whether or not they’ll need that to get to a swag bag game in some exotic locale.

The FlashFast style of offense continues to destroy everything in its path, leading the MAC in total offense, rushing offense, and leading the nation in turnover margin. This team can turn the lights out in a hurry with its attack going against an Akron defense that doesn’t stop anything, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why Akron Will Win

The Kent State defense has been miserable.

It gives up close to 500 yards per game, it can’t stop anyone’s running game, and it’s even worse against the pass, allowing close to 300 yards an outing. Akron might be struggling overall, but the passing game has clicked with over 300 yards in each of the last two games.

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 11

What’s Going To Happen

Akron interim head coach Oscar Rodriguez Jr. might not have a win, but the offense hasn’t been that bad. It’ll crank things up at home with one of its best performances of the year, but it won’t matter.

The Akron D has allowed 425 yards or more in each of the last four games and in six of the last seven, and it’s about to get hit for close to 600 yards.

– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines

Kent State vs Akron Prediction, Lines

Story continues

Kent State 45, Akron 30

Line: Kent State -13.5, o/u: 75.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?

Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out