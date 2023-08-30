Kent State University college football 2023 schedule and scoreboard
The Kent State University Golden Flashes football team opens its 2023 season on the road Thursday, Aug. 31, at UCF.
From there, Kent State's slate of games runs through late November.
Last season, Kent State finished with a 5-7 overall record (4-4 in the conference). The Golden Flashes played well at home to the tune of a 3-2 mark, but they scuffled on the road going 2-5 away from their home fans.
How will Kent State fair this year?
Kent State University football schedule and scoreboard (all times ET):
Thursday, Aug. 31, at UCF, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Central Connecticut State, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23, at Fresno State, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Miami, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 7, at Ohio, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 14, at Eastern Michigan, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Akron, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 8, vs. Bowling Green, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 18, at Ball State, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 25, vs. Northern Illinois, TBA
