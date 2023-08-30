Kent State University college football 2023 schedule and scoreboard

Quarterback Devin Kargman fires a pass at Kent State's spring game Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio.

The Kent State University Golden Flashes football team opens its 2023 season on the road Thursday, Aug. 31, at UCF.

From there, Kent State's slate of games runs through late November.

Last season, Kent State finished with a 5-7 overall record (4-4 in the conference). The Golden Flashes played well at home to the tune of a 3-2 mark, but they scuffled on the road going 2-5 away from their home fans.

How will Kent State fair this year?

Kent State University football schedule and scoreboard (all times ET):

Running back Gavin Garcia with the ball at Kent State's spring game Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Thursday, Aug. 31, at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Central Connecticut State, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23, at Fresno State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Miami, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 7, at Ohio, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 14, at Eastern Michigan, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Akron, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, vs. Bowling Green, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 18, at Ball State, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 25, vs. Northern Illinois, TBA

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State football schedule and scoreboard for 2023 season