Kent State stops Jackrabbits at Frost Arena

Dec. 5—BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State men dropped to 4-5 on the season after dropping an entertaining non-conference contest to Kent State on Tuesday at Frost Arena, falling into a deep first-half hole and finding themselves unable to climb all the way out in an 82-73 loss in front of 2,453 fans.

Kent State (6-3) jumped out to a 34-14 lead in the first half, and while the Jackrabbits admirably put their effort into overdrive to mount a comeback, they never got all the way there, and exerted so much energy trying to do it that when they got close there didn't seem to be enough left in the tank to finish the job.

"I do think there was some of that," said coach Eric Henderson. "Because we were competing our tails off. We were really fighting. We had a couple things not go our way but we kept fighting. We turned it over a couple times in crucial possessions and took some tough shots, and when you do that it felt like the first half again. When you don't share the ball the way you need to that gives them all the momentum going the other way."

Free throw and outside shooting was a major factor: The Golden Flashes were 22-of-24 at the stripe while SDSU was 13-of-19, including a few missed front ends that loomed large. The Flashes were also 10-of-27 on 3-pointers and while SDSU went 8-of-28, that included four straight late makes by Charlie Easley when the outcome was largely decided. It had been a brutal night for the Jacks from outside before that.

Easley led the Jacks with 17 points to go with six rebounds, five assists and four steals. William Kyle had 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting while Zeke Mayo had 12 points and Kalen Garry 10 points and seven boards. Matthew Mors had nine points in 13 high-energy minutes off the bench.

But it wasn't enough.

Giovanni Santiago had 19 points and six rebounds for the Golden Flashes, while Jalen Sullinger had 17 points and Chris Payton 14 points and 11 rebounds. VonCameron Davis added 12 points.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for SDSU. The Jacks are at Wichita State on Saturday, and their only remaining home game before their New Year's Eve conference opener is on Dec. 14 against NAIA Mayville State.

"We're nine games in now and we've had multiple guys play very well, we just haven't got it all put together quite yet," Henderson said. "And that's our job as a staff to make that happen. We'll get there."