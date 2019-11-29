Kent State runs past Eastern Michigan 34-26

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -- Xavier Williams, Dustin Crum and Will Matthews combined to rush for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Kent State held off Eastern Michigan 34-26 on Friday.

Williams ran for 79 yards and a TD on 12 carries, Matthews totaled 74 yards on 14 totes, while Crum had 13 carries for 51 yards and two scores for the Golden Flashes (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Crum also completed 17 of 23 passes for 197 yards.

Kent State took a 24-14 lead into halftime and the Golden Flashes quickly made it a 17-point advantage when Jamal Parker returned the opening kickoff of the second half 96 yards for a score.

Mike Glass III finished 29-of-37 passing for 386 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. Glass connected with Line Latu for a 30-yard score in the third quarter and hit Bryson Cannon for a 6-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter to get the Eagles (6-6, 3-5) within 31-26. Arthur Jackson III had four catches for 129 yards for Eastern Michigan, while Latu caught nine passes for 108 yards.

Matthew Trickett added a 24-yard field goal for Kent State with 1:27 left to play to cap the scoring.

The Eagles totaled 509 yards of offense, while Kent State finished with 450.