Kent State onside kick backfires into Eastern Michigan touchdown
This could be a sign you are going to have a bad day.
Kent State decided to try and surprise Eastern Michigan as it opened its MAC game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.
The onside kick attempt … went awry to say the least.
Instead of coming up with the ball, the Golden Flashes, who came in 1-5, were looking at a 7-0 deficit after 6 seconds.
Kendric Nowling of the Eagles was alert, grabbed the kick, and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.
As called by @TheTomHelmer on EMU radio: pic.twitter.com/67VA2nN2iY
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 14, 2023