Kent State onside kick backfires into Eastern Michigan touchdown

This could be a sign you are going to have a bad day.

Kent State decided to try and surprise Eastern Michigan as it opened its MAC game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

The onside kick attempt … went awry to say the least.

Instead of coming up with the ball, the Golden Flashes, who came in 1-5, were looking at a 7-0 deficit after 6 seconds.

Kendric Nowling of the Eagles was alert, grabbed the kick, and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire