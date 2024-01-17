Kent State men's basketball gets offense going, snaps losing streak ahead of Akron game

Kent State's Reggie Bass, shooting a jumper in a game last month, hit six 3-pointers Tuesday.

DEKALB, Ill. — Hot shooting helped the Kent State men's basketball team win 83-76 at Northern Illinois in a Mid-American Conference game Tuesday night.

The Golden Flashes (9-8, 2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak by shooting 60.4% from the floor, including 47.8% from 3-point range.

VonCameron Davis and Reggie Bass each scored 23 points to lead Kent State. Davis shot 10-of-12 from the field, while Bass went 8-of-13 (6-for-8 on 3-pointers). Bass hit five of his 3s in the first half when he scored 17 to help KSU lead 40-35 at the break.

Kent State's VonCameron Davis, in action against Cleveland State earlier this season, scored 23 Tuesday night.

Jalen Sullinger added 17 points, shooting 7-for-12 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. Chris Payton contributed 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

The Huskies (6-11, 0-5), despite shooting 50.9% from the floor, lost their seventh straight game. Xavier Amos led the way with 20 points. David Coit added 17 points and four assists, while Philmon Gebrewhit scored 17 points.

Kent State hosts MAC co-leader Akron at 7 p.m. Friday. The Zips are 5-0 in the MAC, tied atop the league with Toledo.

