Kent State loses to Ohio in Mid-American Conference men's basketball at M.A.C. Center

Tyem Freeman reacts after making a 3-pointer Jan. 19 against Akron. Freeman led the Golden Flashes with 16 points Friday in a loss to Ohio at the M.A.C. Center.

It had been 10 years since the Kent State men's basketball team lost to Ohio at the M.A.C. Center.

That streak ended Friday night when the visiting Bobcats held off the Golden Flashes 71-64 in a Mid-American Conference game.

After Tyem Freeman made a 3-pointer to give Kent State a 39-38 lead with 17:54 to play, Ohio scored 10 consecutive points to go in front for good. The Flashes (10-10, 3-5) never got closer than two points again, and the Bobcats (10-10, 4-4) led by as many as 11.

Freeman paced the Flashes with 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Chris Payton Jr. chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.

Jaylin Hunter scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Ohio.

