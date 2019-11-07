Kent State’s Kalin Bennett, the only scholarship player with autism in Division I, scores first points

Kalin Bennett, a freshman big man at Kent State, became the first scholarship Division I men’s basketball player this season.

On Wednesday night, in the opening game of the season for the Golden Flashes, Bennett scored a bucket with less than three minutes remaining.

He is not the first Division I player diagnosed with autism to score in a game. Former Michigan State center Anthony Ianni scored five points in 27 career games between 2010 and 2012. He was a walk-on that was made a scholarship player as a senior.

What a moment: