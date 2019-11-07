Kent State’s Kalin Bennett, the only scholarship player with autism in Division I, scores first points
Kalin Bennett, a freshman big man at Kent State, became the first scholarship Division I men’s basketball player this season.
On Wednesday night, in the opening game of the season for the Golden Flashes, Bennett scored a bucket with less than three minutes remaining.
He is not the first Division I player diagnosed with autism to score in a game. Former Michigan State center Anthony Ianni scored five points in 27 career games between 2010 and 2012. He was a walk-on that was made a scholarship player as a senior.
What a moment:
Awesome scene with Kent State freshman Kalin Bennett, who became the first player diagnosed with autism to play in a D-1 game last night, and his teammates.
A post shared by Jeff Goodman (@goodmanhoops) on Nov 7, 2019 at 8:03am PST