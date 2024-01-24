Kent State head coach Kenni Burns praises new Rutgers defensive line coach Colin Ferrell

New Rutgers football defensive line coach Colin Ferrell has a reputation as a rising star in the coaching ranks. There is no greater evidence of that than the farewell message that Kenni Burns posted about Ferrell on Tuesday.

Shortly after Ferrell’s move to Rutgers had begun to be known, Burns posted on social media about his former assistant. Burns, now in his second year as head coach at Kent State, shared some heartfelt words about the departure of Ferrell, who had been with the program as a coach since 2012.

The words from Burns are especially meaningful given that he has extensive Big Ten experience.

Prior to Kent State, Burns was on staff at Minnesota where he spent his last four seasons with the program (2019-22) as their associate head coach and running backs coach.

In addition, Burns was a running back at Indiana for three seasons. He has a monumental rebuilding project at Kent State, but there are signs of growth from the program as they head for their third season under Burns.

Colin, you’ve been more than just a coach to me, you’ve become a brother on and off the field. I am beyond excited to watch you as your grow in your future at Rutgers! Go Be You! #KentGRIT⚡️ https://t.co/eiKOhSuspA — Kenni Burns (@CoachKenniBurns) January 23, 2024

Certainly, more than just coach speak from Burns and it speaks to the close relationship that Ferrell established with his head coach during their two seasons together in the MAC.

At Rutgers, Ferrell is returning home. Born in New Jersey, he became a standout defensive lineman at Steinert High School (Hamilton, New Jersey).

He then played four years at Kent State from 2004-07 and then signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent.

His name is very deeply engrained within the program as Ferrell is fifth all-time in program history with 45.5 tackles for a loss.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire