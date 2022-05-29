Kent State Golden Flashes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Kent State Golden Flashes Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Dante Cephas, WR, Jr.

The 6-1, 178-pound veteran made 11 catches in 2020 and started to become a big part of the offense. Last year he took over and became the main man with 82 catches for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns as a First Team All-MAC performer.

Marquez Cooper, RB Jr.

5-7, 184. 297 carries, 1,487 yards (5 ypc), 11 catches, 109 yards

Dean Clark, S Sr.

6-0, 211. 150 career tackles, 1 INT, 5 broken up passes in three seasons

Collin Schlee, QB Jr.

6-3, 218. 17-24 (71%), 238 yards, 1 TD, 127 rushing yards, 3 TD last year

CJ West, DT Jr.

6-2, 330. 43 tackles last season, 4 sacks, 8 TFL, 1 broken up pass

Montre Miller, CB Jr.

5-10, 183. 48 tackles last season, 4 INT, 8 broken up passes, 2.5 TFL

Andrew Glass, PK Soph.

5-10, 160. 21-of-28 FGs, 50-of-51 extra points (113 point). First Team All-MAC

Xavier Williams, RB Sr.

5-9, 189. 241 carries, 1,421 yards (5.9 ypc), 9 catches, 145 yards, 2 TDs in four seasons

Ja'Shaun Poke, WR Sr.

5-10, 171. 21 catches last season for 326 yards (15.5 ypc), 3 TD

Matt Harmon, LB Sr.

6-5, 234. 29 tackles last season, 1 sack, 4 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles

