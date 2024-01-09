Kent State Golden Flashes men's basketball: Live game score and updates vs. Toledo Rockets

Kent State guard Reggie Bass drives to the basket past Ball State guard Jurica Zagorsak during the first half Tuesday in Kent. Bass finished with 11 points in the Golden Flashes' 82-69 win.

KENT — The Kent State University men's basketball team is seeking redemption after suffering a two-point overtime loss Saturday on the road against Mid-American Conference foe Eastern Michigan.

KSU (8-6, 1-1 in the MAC) will receive its shot to bounce back Tuesday night when it hosts Toledo (8-6, 2-0) in the third conference game of the season for both teams.

Last season, Kent State defeated Toledo in each of their two meetings, including 93-78 in the MAC Tournament title game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland. Toledo had won the 2022-23 MAC regular-season championship.

ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Sincere Carry #3 of the Kent State Golden Flashes handles the ball against Miller Kopp #12 and Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York.

However, the two programs are much different now. For example, the best player for each 2022-23 team has moved on since last season.

Guard Sincere Carry led the Golden Flashes in scoring the past two seasons (17.5 points per game in 2022-23 and 17.9 ppg in 2021-22), but the 2021-22 MAC Player of the Year graduated and recently signed to play professionally in Greece with G.S. Iraklis Thessaloniki.

Guard RayJ Dennis led Toledo with 19.5 points per game en route to becoming the MAC Player of the Year last season, though he transferred to Baylor this past offseason.

Kent State forward Chris Payton Jr. drives through Ball State guard Jalin Anderson to the basket Tuesday in Kent. Payton scored 20 points in the Golden Flashes' 82-69 win.

This season, senior forward Chris Payton Jr. leads Kent State with 15.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Junior guards Ra'Heim Moss (15.9 ppg) and Dante Maddox Jr. (15.1 ppg) lead the Rockets in scoring.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the M.A.C. Center. Check back here for updates throughout the game.

More on Kent State men's basketball: Golden Flashes point guard Giovanni Santiago is the inspirational leader for KSU

Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff talks to the team during a stop in play on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Below is some pregame information.

What is the history between Kent State and Toledo in men's basketball?

Kent State is 58-85 in its all-time series against Toledo. But KSU has had the upper hand lately, prevailing in the past four encounters.

KSU is 35-34 against Toledo at the M.A.C. Center.

Kent State guard Giovanni Santiago goes up for a leaping pass during the first half against Ball State on Tuesday in Kent. Santiago had a team-best five assists for the Golden Flashes in an 82-69 victory.

How can I stream, watch or listen to Kent State vs. Toledo basketball?

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on ESPN Cleveland (850-AM).

Who does Kent State play next?

Kent State will visit Central Michigan on Saturday and Northern Illinois on Jan. 16 before returning to the M.A.C. Center to host rival Akron on Jan. 19.

Former Kent State target finds NFL home: Long before the Cleveland Browns eyed Dawand Jones, KSU hoops coveted 'the same gifts' he uses at football's top level

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State vs. Toledo men's basketball game score and updates