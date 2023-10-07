Kent State football throttled at Mid-American Conference-leading Ohio

ATHENS — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Ohio to a 42-17 win over Kent State on Saturday.

Rourke was 20-of-32 passing for 300 yards, throwing scoring passes of 25 and 22 yards to Miles Cross and a 30-yarder to Sam Wiglusz. Cross' 22-yard score came after Cross streaked down the right sideline before tipping the ball to himself in the end zone.

For the Golden Flashes (1-5, 0-2), Chrishon McCray had 93 yards receiving with two touchdowns, one each from Michael Alaimo and Tommy Ulatowski.

Rourke's 4-yard rushing TD in the final minute of the first half made it 21-7 and the Bobcats (5-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) added 14 points in the third to lead 35-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Cross finished with 125 yards on seven catches. Sieh Bangura added two 3-yard rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats.

Ohio outgained Kent State 466-228 and turned in six sacks on defense, two by Bradley Weaver. The Bobcats scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions over the second and third quarters.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Chrishon McCray scores 2 TDs for Kent State in MAC loss at Ohio