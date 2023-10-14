Kent State Football | Golden Flashes' game-opening onside kick backfires at Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Kendric Nowling turned a game-opening onside kick attempt into a 44-yard touchdown and Eastern Michigan went on to defeat Kent State 28-14 on Saturday.

When the Golden Flashes tried to open the Mid-American Conference game with a surprise, the ball and a player from each team collided at the same time and Nowling scooped it up and raced to the end zone.

The noon window ain't great but #MACtion always brings the heat 🔥



How about an onside kick returned for a TD to start the Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State game? pic.twitter.com/GMl5ZptMT7



(via @CBSSportsCFB) — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Eastern Michigan also got two rushing touchdowns from Samson Evans, who gained 47 yards on nine carries to surpass 2,000 for his career.

The win was the 50th for Chris Creighton, tying him for second with Fred Trosko (1952-64) for second all-time at EMU.

Sampson’s 19-yard run in the last minute before halftime capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive that made it 14-0.

Kent State (1-6, 0-3) got 172 of its 343 total yards on two drives. A 19-yard, 85-yard drive ended on the EMU 5 on a failed fourth-down conversion in the first half. A seven-play, 87-yard drive late in the third did end well for the Golden Flashes, as Tanner Knue turned a short pass from Tommy Ulatowski into an 18-yard score that made it 21-7.

Three turnovers, though, hurt the Kent State cause.

Samson's second TD made it 28-7 as the Eagles won despite gaining only 218 total yards and punting 10 times.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State football loses after disastrous game-opening onside kick