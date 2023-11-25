Kent State football | Golden Flashes unable to hold lead, lose season finale

Kent State's Luke Floriea, running after a catch vs. Central Connecticut State earlier this season, scored two TDs on Saturday.

KENT — Rocky Lombardi scored from a yard out with just under five minutes left in the game and Jacob Finley recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown as time expired to give Northern Illinois a 37-27 win over Kent State in the season finale Saturday afternoon.

Northern Illinois finished its season with back-to-back wins to finish 5-3 and in second place in the Mid-American Conference West Division, three games behind unbeaten 8-0 Toledo.

Kent State put up 17 points in the second quarter and took a 17-10 lead at the half. Lombardi threw 16 yards to Grayson Barnes for a touchdown to start the third quarter, then punched over from the 1 to take a 24-20 lead after three quarters.

Kent State (0-8, 1-11) took the lead on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Devin Kargman to Jameel Gardner Jr. with 10:23 left, but the Huskies answered with a 75-yard, nine-play drive that consumed almost six minutes and was capped by senior quarterback Lombardi.

Jameel Gardner 💨💨💨 50 yards to the house! First career TD gives the Flashes the lead!#KentGRIT⚡️ pic.twitter.com/pSDzh0asrP — Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) November 25, 2023

The Golden Flashes put together a nine-play drive that stalled at the NIU 36-yard line when Kargman threw incomplete on fourth down, but the defense held the Huskies to a three-and-out and Kent State got the ball back at its own 9 with under a minute left. James Ester and Navaeh Sanders sacked Kargman on consecutive plays to put the ball near the goal line and Gardner fumbled on the next play.

Lombardi finished 9-of-18 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown and had two 1-yard runs for touchdowns. Gavin Williams carried 17 times for 103 yards and Antonio Brown added another 89 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Kargman was 14-of-26 for 237 yards and two TDs, with Gardner catching three passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Luke Floriea caught nine passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Floriea also ran 13 yards for a score.

Floriea's TD catch in the second quarter got Kent on the scoreboard before his run later in the quarter helped put the Flashes ahead 14-10. Andrew Glass added a 21-yard field goal with 54 seconds left in the first half to push KSU's lead to 17-10 at the half.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Northern Illinois football rallies to win at Kent State