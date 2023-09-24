Kent State football | Golden Flashes have long night in lopsided loss at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight possession, making a field goal on the other, in routing Kent State 53-10 in a nonleague college football game Saturday night.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead 15-0 within the first five minutes on their way to a 22-7 lead after one and a 36-10 advantage at the half. They hit the 50-point in the third quarter in overwhelming KSU to stay unbeaten this season.

Fresno State (4-0) rolled up 512 yards of total offense and 29 first downs. The Bulldogs were 7-of-10 on third-down conversions. Kent State (1-3) was limited to 231 total yards and also was penalized 11 times for 72 yards.

Quarterback Mikey Keene led the way for Fresno State by throwing three touchdown passes. He was 24-of-31 passing for 324 yards. Jalen Moss was his top target with seven catches for 119 yards and a score. Erik Brooks added four catches for 79 yards and a score.

Kent State QB Michael Alaimo threw for 102 yards on 8-of-15 passing. Running back Xavier Williams accounted for Kent's lone touchdown on an 18-yard run in the first quarter. He finished with 55 yards on 15 carries.

The Golden Flashes begin Mid-American Conference play this Saturday afternoon at home against Miami. Kickoff is 2:30.

