Kent State 2024 recruiting class finishes with 34 future Flashes joining football program

The Kent State football team announced the signing of an additional seven players to its 2024 recruiting class after inking 27 future Golden Flashes in December.

Among the seven are two high school recruits with the rest all coming through the transfer portal.

Here’s a look at the future Kent State players:

Kent State coach Kenni Burns finished his first full year of recruiting with the Golden Flashes and picked up some gems.

High school signees coming to the Kent State football program

Antonio Bottiggi, Painesville, Ohio

6-foot-4, 245 pounds

Defensive lineman from Riverside High School

Bottiggi is a two-star recruit and a top-175 player in Ohio according to 247Sports.com. He registered 63 tackles, 22 for loss, and had six sacks as a senior. He will also wrestle for the Golden Flashes.

Jett Hilding, Chicago, Ill.

6-3, 185 pounds

Quarterback from St. Rita of Cascia High School

Hilding is a three-star recruit and has dual-threat capabilities. He was 97-of-233 passing for 1,412 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons. He also had 137 carries for 627 yards and five scores.

Transfer signees coming to the Kent State football program

6-3, 200 pounds

Wide receiver from Michigan State

Brown was a former walk-on out of Cass Tech High School for the Spartans. The junior played against Richmond, Rutgers and Penn State last season, logging six snaps on offense and one snap on special teams.

Conner Muldowney, Ravenna, Ohio

6-4, 220 pounds

Tight end from Tiffin University

Muldowney had five catches for 33 yards and scored a touchdown last season as a senior. The former Southeast standout was part of an offense that averaged 255.0 yards on the ground and 227.92 yards through the air last season.

Kameron Olds, Fork Union, Va.

6-4, 245 pounds

Defensive end from University of Buffalo

Olds appeared in 21 games in two seasons for the Bulls. He had a tackle in games against Liberty and Toledo last season. As a freshman, Olds made six tackles, including one for loss.

JD Sherrod has the size and stats to succeed at Kent State.

JD Sherrod, Memphis, Tenn.

6-1, 205 pounds

Quarterback from Troy University

Sherrod did not play for the Trojans as a freshman. He was a three-star recruit and top-60 player in Tennessee in high school. He threw for 2,325 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 522 yards and seven scores as a junior in high school but missed most of his senior season.

Mason Woods, Woodbridge, Va.

6-0, 198 pounds

Inside linebacker from Towson

Woods registered 121 tackles, nine for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass deflections and forced two fumbles in two seasons with the Tigers. He was the All-Cardinal District Defensive Player of the Year and D6/AAA MVP in Virginia in high school.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State recruiting class features myriad of superstars