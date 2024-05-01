Kent sign Australian bowler Stobo until September

Charlie Stobo has taken 55 wickets at an average of 24.98 in 18 first-class matches [Getty Images]

Kent have signed Australian pace bowler Charlie Stobo for the majority of the season.

The 29-year-old seamer won this season's Sheffield Shield competition with Western Australia and will be available for Kent across all formats.

Stobo will link up with his new side on 20 May ahead of their home County Championship fixture against Essex.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play for Kent, which is an exciting new challenge for me," he told the club's website.

Stobo has taken 60 wickets in 26 matches across first-class and List A cricket, scoring 505 runs with the bat.

His contract with Kent is due to expire on 16 September.

Stobo joins fellow Australians Wes Agar and Xavier Bartlett at the club with another overseas signing - South African all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel - due to arrive next week.

County sides are allowed to have four overseas players in their squads with only two allowed in the starting XI.

Kent are currently ninth in Division One of the County Championship, having lost two and drawn one of their first three matches of the season.

Stobo could make his debut in their game with bottom club Lancashire, which starts on Friday at Old Trafford.